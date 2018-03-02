CHP Buttonwillow honored for services provided to Officer James Langford

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 50°
CHP Buttonwillow received a thank-you from the Oxnard Peace Officers Association on Wednesday, February 28th for the services they provided to Oxnard Police Officer James Langford.
Officer James Langford suffered injuries after an on-duty motorcycle crash took place in September of 2017.
Officer Langford is progressing well with his recovery, according to CHP Buttonwillow.
CHP Buttonwillow received a thank-you from the Oxnard Peace Officers Association on Wednesday, February 28th for the services they provided…
A phone scam is targeting Kern County residents and other areas Thursday. Scammers have been pretending to be AT&T representatives and…
Bakersfield was named the fastest growing green car adoption area, according to a study released by iSeeCars.
UPDATE (March 1, 2018 6:10 p.m.): Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon is expected to reopen within the next 30 minutes, according to CHP.