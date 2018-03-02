CHP Buttonwillow honored for services provided to Officer James Langford

Veronica Acosta
6:05 PM, Mar 1, 2018
CHP Buttonwillow received a thank-you from the Oxnard Peace Officers Association on Wednesday, February 28th for the services they provided to Oxnard Police Officer James Langford. 

Officer James Langford suffered injuries after an on-duty motorcycle crash took place in September of 2017. 

Officer Langford is progressing well with his recovery, according to CHP Buttonwillow. 

