CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Friday, Saturday

Fair
HI: 61°
LO: 37°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield beginning Friday night.
The location, which has not been disclosed, will allow the CHP to look for anyone driving under the influence.
CHP will conduct the checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. It will run through 3 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the CHP, 1,838 people were killed in 2016 due to DUI drivers.
A documentary on water scarcity and effects of the drought in the San Joaquin Valley will have an exclusive screening Thursday night in Bakersfield.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano checks out a new fast and healthy spot in Downtown Bakersfield.
The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield beginning Friday night.
The Kern County Museum is holding its California History Day for local students on Thursday.