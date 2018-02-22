CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Friday, Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield beginning Friday night.

The location, which has not been disclosed, will allow the CHP to look for anyone driving under the influence.

CHP will conduct the checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. It will run through 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the CHP, 1,838 people were killed in 2016 due to DUI drivers.