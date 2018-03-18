CHP escorting vehicles over the Grapevine

FORT TEJON, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is escorting vehicles on the I-5 due to snow and ice in the area.

Caltrans District 6 said snow is sticking and CHP is having to escort vehicles as traffic slows in the area.

GRAPEVINE: Snow is starting to stick on the summit and CHP is currently escorting traffic over the Grapevine. pic.twitter.com/Ft24mzN21W — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 18, 2018