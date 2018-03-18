CHP escorting vehicles over the Grapevine

Snow, ice slowing traffic on I-5

9:31 PM, Mar 17, 2018

CHP escorting cars 031718

FORT TEJON, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is escorting vehicles on the I-5 due to snow and ice in the area.

Caltrans District 6 said snow is sticking and CHP is having to escort vehicles as traffic slows in the area.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

