BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating a crash that killed at least one person in east Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Edison Highway, just east of Sterling Road right before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

It is not known at this time whether the driver or the rider has died.

CHP is on scene; we will update this story as we learn more details.