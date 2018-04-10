CHP holding "Age Well, Drive Smart" class on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is implementing an "Age Well, Drive Smart" program to educate the state's senior drivers.

One of the classes will be held at the CHP Bakersfield office on Thursday.

According to CHP, the number of senior drivers on our roadways is increasing. By 2020, they predict that there will be 4.9 million senior drivers in California, a number that is expected to go up to 6.9 million by 2040.

The class will include tips on how to tune up driving skills, rules of the road, understanding alternatives to driving and when it may be time to limit or stop driving.

CHP's Bakersfield office is located at 9855 Compagnoni Street. This class will begin at 9 a.m.