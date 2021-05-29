Watch
CHP holding “Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley” Memorial Day weekend saturation enforcement

Protecting against deadly D.U.I. crashes
Posted at 6:49 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 21:49:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — To address the significant increase in deadly crashes here in the Central Valley, the California Highway Patrol has began a new campaign called “Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley.”

This Memorial Day weekend, the CHP will be conducting a “Maximum Enforcement Period” through-out the entire state.

Locally, officers will be conducting a saturation enforcement, with zero tolerance, along Highway 41 from Yosemite to Atascadero, as well as Highway 46 from Paso Robles to Famoso.

This will be accomplished by partnering with neighboring CHP areas along the Central Coast. They will also be partnering with the Fresno Police Department, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department, and the Madera County Sheriff Department.

According to the CHP, speeding, distracted driving and driving under the influence are some of the most common factors in deadly crashes.

In 2021, the CHP has investigated 124 fatal collisions in the Central Valley. From 2020, this is an increase of 21.7%.

