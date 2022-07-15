Watch Now
CHP holding DUI/license checkpoint Saturday

23ABC
A DUI/driver's license checkpoint is set up.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 15, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Saturday, July 16th.

CHP said the checkpoint will be between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as making sure drivers are properly licensed.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

