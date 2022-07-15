CHP holding DUI/license checkpoint Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Saturday, July 16th.

CHP said the checkpoint will be between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as making sure drivers are properly licensed.

Bakersfield, CA – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on July 16, 2022, in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.