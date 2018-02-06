CHP holding free car seat check up event being held Saturday, February 10

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol will be hosting a free car seat check-up event for parents and guardians.
This free event will take place Saturday, February 10 at the Toys R Us on Ming Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to bring their children along with their car seat and have it inspected by specially-trained Child Safety Seat Technicians.
