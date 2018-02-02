CHP investigating a deadly head-on crash in the area of Inyokern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in the area of Inyokern.

It started just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 395 and Brown Road.

A Saturn was traveling northbound on the two-lane highway when Hyundai traveling southbound collided head-on with the Saturn.

The driver of the Saturn was a man in his 60s and was transported to Ridgecrest hospital where he later died.

Two people in the Hyundai were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

CHP says they are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.