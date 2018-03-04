CHP investigating a head-on collision on southbound 99

Johana Restrepo
7:01 AM, Mar 4, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles on southbound 99.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday just north of County Line Road. Lanes on southbound 99 were closed for about an hour.

One driver was taken to Kern Medical. Minor to moderate injuries were reported.

 

