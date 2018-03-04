CHP investigating a head-on collision on southbound 99

Fog
HI: 58°
LO: 36°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles on southbound 99.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday just north of County Line Road. Lanes on southbound 99 were closed for about an hour.
One driver was taken to Kern Medical. Minor to moderate injuries were reported.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles on southbound 99.
The movie Lady Bird is nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan and Best Supporting…
A road rage incident turned into a shooting on Panama Lane and New Stine Road on Saturday, according to Bakersfield Police.
The Fred Hall Sportsman show is taking place this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds.