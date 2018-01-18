CHP investigating a hit and run incident between a vehicle and bicyclist

8:43 PM, Jan 17, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run incident involving a bicyclist and a vehicle near Sierra Highway and Patterson Road.

Injuries reported. 23ABC will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

Local News