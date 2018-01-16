CHP investigating accident near Weedpatch Highway and E White Ln

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of an accident near Weedpatch Highway and E White Lane.
The driver reportedly drove into the canal. It is unknown if anyone inside the vehicle suffered injuries.
23ABC is working to gather more information at this time.
