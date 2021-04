BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — California Highway Patrol units are investigating a major injury car crash along the westbound lanes of Highway 58 Saturday evening.

According to the CHP traffic page, two vehicles collided with each other shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Hwy 58 near Chester Avenue.

At about 10:26 p.m. the traffic page listed the incident as a "major injury" situation.

It is unclear how the collision occurred.

