Officer involved shooting closes Hwy 99 near Merle Haggard Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A member of the California Highway Patrol has been involved in a shooting on Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive. CHP has confirmed that the suspect is deceased.

According to CHP, a man was headed northbound on the 99 and went through a fence off of the highway and flipped his pickup truck.

When the first officer got there, they were headed to the accident when they saw the man in the middle of the lanes. According to CHP, this is what led to the shooting by the CHP officer.

23ABC has received viewer images that appear to show an individual covered with a tarp in the middle of the road.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Highway 65 and Lerdo Highway and 65 south to the 99.

7th Standard is also closed to Lerdo Highway.

23ABC is at the scene and will update the situation as soon as more information becomes available.