BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (March 13, 11:10 a.m.) Two vehicles were involved in this morning's crash and CHP reports that one person was in each vehicle.

It was a construction zone with one-way traffic at the time. The victim was stopped heading eastbound and the suspected DUI driver failed to see the driver and slammed into the back of the victim's car.

The victim was airlifted to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The suspected DUI driver was identified as Emilio Tellez, 23, and was arrested for felony DUI.

UPDATE (March 13, 10:55 a.m.) A suspected DUI driver was arrested for felony DUI in this morning's crash.

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a major injury crash on 7th Standard Rd and Broken Ct.

The crash was reported between two Chevy trucks. A MedEvac helicopter is en-route.