UPDATE (Jan. 20 -- 10:47 a.m.) CHP has canceled the amber alert. Child was found safe.

This morning's AMBER Alert has been cancelled. The child has been safely located! — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) January 20, 2018

CHP issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Hispanic male. Was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

The suspect, 35-year-old Emmanuel Gomez was last seen in '05 gray Audi A6, license 6GOZ306.