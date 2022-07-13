Watch Now
CHP: Lake Isabella man killed after losing control of motorcycle

23ABC News
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 13, 2022
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed in a crash Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle in Lake Isabella.

CHP said officers received reports of the crash after 8 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a 58-year-old man from Lake Isabella was a riding a 1995 Honda motorcycle south on Lake Isabella Boulevard, north of Alta Sierra Avenue, for an unknown reason lost control of his motorcycle, and was ejected.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

