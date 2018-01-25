CHP launches zero tolerance DUI campaign after DUI related crash kills on-duty officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol, Golden Gate Division announced on its Facebook Page that they are launching a DUI zero tolerance campaign after one of three DUI related crashes took the life of CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri and injured three other CHP officers.

"In the past 27 days, five CHP officers have been struck by other vehicles while servicing motorists on the freeway," the Facebook post says. "Out of the last five collisions involving CHP vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area, three were DUI related."

The Facebook post comes with a video showing one of these crashes.