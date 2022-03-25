CHP: Man found dead on Hwy. 178 center divider

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said officers found a man dead on a center divider on Hwy. 178, east of Beale Avenue, with evidence he was hit by a vehicle in East Bakersfield.

CHP said they received reports shortly before 10:30 a.m. of a possible body found on the center divider of Hwy. 178. CHP said there was evidence the man had been hit by a vehicle but there was no information on a suspect vehicle or when the pedestrian was hit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call CHP at 661-396-6600.