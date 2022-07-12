CHP: Man killed in crash at W. China Grade Loop, McCray St.

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed and a woman injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of W. China Grade Loop at McCray Street in Oildale.

CHP said a preliminary investigation found that a Chevy Silverado truck traveling west on W. China Grade Loop near McCray Street and a Volvo XC90 traveling north on McCray Street crashed at the intersection and the Chevy hit a signal light pole after the crash.

CHP said the man driving the Chevy wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old woman driving the Volvo suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, said CHP.

CHP said alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash and it remains under investigation.

The intersection of W. China Grade Loop at McCray Street was closed for about three hours following the crash.