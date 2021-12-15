CHP: Man killed in solo crash after hitting tree on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 22-year-old man was killed when his vehicle hit a tree and overturned Tuesday afternoon on South Union Avenue, south of Hwy. 223, according to CHP.

CHP said they received reports of a solo vehicle crash at about 1:57 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of 2009 Honda was traveling north on Union Avenue and for an unknown reason traveled across both lanes, left the road, struck a tree, and overturned east of South Union Avenue.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this crash, said CHP.

The crash remains under investigation.