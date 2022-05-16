CHP: Man killed in Southeast Bakersfield rollover crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Southeast Bakersfield.

CHP said officers received reports of a crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on E. Belle Terrace, east of Bunting Drive.

CHP said a preliminary investigation found that a 2004 Nissan was heading east on Belle Terrace and for an unknown reason, the Nissan went off the road onto a dirt shoulder, lost control, and rolled over several times.

CHP said the driver, who wasn't using a seatbelt, was ejected and was declared dead at the scene.

CHP said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and the incident is still under investigation.

An area of east Belle Terrace, between Bunting Drive and Madison Street, was closed for about two hours to investigate the crash.

Anyone with any information about this crash should call CHP's Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.