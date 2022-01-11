CHP: Man struck, killed walking on Hwy. 99 fled previous crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man who was struck and killed Tuesday morning while walking on Hwy. 99 was involved in a previous hit-and-run crash.

The man was driving a 2000 Plymouth Voyager shortly after 2 a.m. north on Hwy. 99 north of Merle Haggard Drive and was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, said CHP. The man then fled the scene on foot, crossed the center barrier wall onto south Hwy.99, and was struck by a tractor/semi-trailer combination, according to CHP.

CHP said the man was declared dead at the scene. Alcohol/drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call the CHP Bakersfield Area, at 661-396-6600.