CHP offering free 'Start Smart' class for teen drivers and their parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CHP is offering its FREE 'Start Smart' class to current or future teen drivers and their guardians.

The class will be held on Wednesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP Office, located on 9855 Compagnoni Street.

Start Smart is two-hour, FREE class talking about the important issues such when taking the wheel. Safe driving habits, poor choice behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid a getting into a car crash.

You ust register for the class, if you want to register call the Bakersfield CHP Office at (661) 396-6600 to sign up.