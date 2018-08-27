CHP officer involved in shooting is a 22-year veteran of the department

The California Highway Patrol officer involved in a shooting on Friday is a 22-year veteran of the department.

The CHP isn't releasing the name of the officer involved, but on Monday said he has been with the department for more than two decades.

According to the CHP, on Friday afternoon, the CHP was dispatched to a crash on the 99 near 7th Standard Road.

According to the CHP, an officer tried to make contact with the man involved in the crash. The CHP says the man ran across northbound lanes of the 99 "armed with a knife and stopped in the center divider. When the CHP Officer attempted to make contact with the driver in the center divider, the driver quickly advanced towards the officer, brandishing the knife, an an officer involved shooting occurred."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.