CHP officers rescue large dog from Highway 99 near Panama Lane

Johana Restrepo
1:58 PM, Feb 28, 2018
1 hour ago
CHP- Bakersfield
CHP- Bakersfield
CHP- Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield division rescued a dog from Highway 99 near Panama Lane on Wednesday after receiving several calls of a large dog running in the lanes.

The officers took to Facebook to share several photos of the dog rescue.

City of Bakersfield Animal Control said the dog is a Great Pyrenees.  No word on how old the dog is.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News