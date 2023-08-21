CHP officials advising the public to stay off the roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Clean-up crews are still making their way around Kern County with flooding, mud, dirt, and other debris affecting specific areas.

While authorities are continuing to stress minimizing your time on the road there are some things to look out for if you absolutely have to be driving.

Officer D.C. Williams with the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon says during weather conditions like this they tend to see more crashes occur due to people continuing to speed.

Officer Williams wants to remind the public that driving in dry conditions is completely different than driving on wet roads which is why it's important to always adjust your driving habits to those conditions.

23ABC also spoke to Triple-A spokesperson Doug Shupe on why it's important to inspect your car prior to getting on the road.

“Check your tire tread and inflation. Your tires are critical to maintaining on wet pavement so if you’re deriving on under-inflated tires or tires that don’t have proper tread, proper traction, you could be putting yourself in a dangerous situation.”

Officer Williams says keeping an emergency bag in your vehicle with things like food, water, and a flashlight can also be beneficial in these conditions. He says CHP is sending more officers to patrol along the Grapevine but it's ultimately up to the public to be aware of their surroundings.

The Highway Patrol also asks the public to use apps like quick maps which uses real-time CHP alerts to inform the public of the road conditions.