CHP on scene of crash near SB Highway 99 and Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers are on scene of a crash involving two semi trucks on southbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway.

CHP officials said just after 9:30 p.m. a semi truck driver carrying corn flour pulled over to the right hand shoulder to rest and another semi truck carrying cattle feed came up behind him and rear-ended the semi truck.

The driver who hit the parked semi truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two lanes of southbound Highway 99 are closed as crews investigate and clean up the crash. Cal Trans is on the way to the scene. Officials expect those lanes to be closed for four to six hours.

