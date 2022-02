BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol, one person was killed in a crash involving a semi carrying hay and westbound lanes on Hwy. 46 are closed at Smith Street.

Some of the semi's load of hay has spilled into the roadway and traffic is starting to be diverted at Hwy. 46 and Poplar Avenue, according to CHP.

This story will be update when more information becomes available.