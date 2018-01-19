CHP: One person killed in collision on Highway 166 and Highway 33

MARICOPA, Calif. - UPDATE (January 19, 2018 3:30 p.m.): The driver of a 2003 Hyundai sedan died during the crash, according to CHP.

At about 1:47 p.m. a hay squeeze was traveling southbound on Highway 33 just north of Klipstein Canyon Rd. when a 2003 Hyundai sedan northbound on Highway 33 began passing, according to CHP.

Witnesses said the driver of the 2003 Hyundai sedan never attempted to get back in his lane before crashing with the hay squeeze, officials said.

The man in the hay squeeze was not injured.

UPDATE (January 19, 2018 3:12 p.m.): All lanes on Highway 166 are currently closed at Highway 33 due to the crash, according to Caltrans.

KERN COUNTY: All lanes on State Route 166 currently closed at SR 33 due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/IvVMokmZQh — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 19, 2018

One person died after a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 166 and Highway 33, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP Buttonwillow, two cars were involved in the crash that happened just before 2 p.m. one mile west of Elkhorn Grade Road in Maricopa. One car was completely collapsed.

There were also additional cars that were struck by debris from the collision, according to CHP.

Another person involved in the crash was uninjured, CHP said.

Both directions on Highway 166 are currently blocked.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.