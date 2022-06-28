CHP: Pedestrian killed after walking into path of SUV

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said pedestrian was killed Monday night when she walked into the path of an SUV in Oildale.

CHP said the incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Chester and Lincoln avenues.

A preliminary investigation found that a woman was walking west across N. Chester Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk and one vehicle slowed to avoid the pedestrian, said CHP.

The woman continued walking across southbound lanes on N. Chester Avenue and directly into the path of an SUV, said CHP.

The woman was hit by the SUV and declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

CHP said the driver was unable to slow, stop, or avoid the pedestrian and cooperated with the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor with the driver of the SUV, said CHP. It is unknown whether the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said CHP.

The southbound lane of N. Chester Avenue were closed for about an hour while CHP investigated.