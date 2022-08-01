CHP: Pedestrian killed in Delano after running across NB Hwy. 99 lanes

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Saturday night after running across northbound Hwy. 99 lanes and being hit by the mirror of one vehicle and then being hit by another vehicle in Delano.

CHP said the incident happened before 9:30 p.m. on Hwy. 99 at Cecil Avenue.

An investigation found that for an unknown reason a pedestrian ran across northbound Hwy. 99 lanes into the path of an Audi, said CHP.

The driver of the Audi applied the brakes and attempt to avoid the pedestrian who was hit the Audi's mirror, knocked down into another lane and then hit by a Chevrolet, said CHP.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of Hwy. 99 were closed at Cecil Avenue for about two hours to investigate the crash.

CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.