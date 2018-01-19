CHP recommends Grapevine drivers prepare for snow Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Winter weather is on the way and crews on the roads are getting ready.



California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it will be conducting chain checks right along Frazier Park Road for people looking to access the snow play area.

However, whether you're looking for snow or just traveling over the Grapevine CHP and AAA officials said there are a few other things you don't want to forget.

"If you get stranded which just happened a couple of weeks ago, to a few people make sure you bring some food, some water, some blankets in case of an emergency," CHP Public Information Officer Richard Anthes said.

In preparation for a possible storm, which sometimes results in the closure of the Grapevine, Anthes is increasing his manpower on the roads to ensure everyone is safe.



AAA Senior Public Affairs Specialist, Doug Shupe also recommended that drivers keep incline routes in mind when they prepare their vehicle. "Any steep terrain here during this winter weather that we are anticipating you really need to check your tires to make sure they have proper tire tred and inflation."

Shupe said this will help drivers avoid issues in icy conditions. If your car does break down on the freeway Anthes said to, “Move the vehicles off the roadway and call the highway patrol."



Both Anthes and Shupe agreed the best bet is to prepare your car ahead of time.

"You need to make sure you have plenty of fuel don't come up here and anticipate getting gas on your way home, make sure you have at least 2/3 of a tank," Anthes concluded.

Officials also said it's a good idea to pack a first aid kit and to get your car serviced before hitting the road. If you do get in an injury related accident stay in your vehicle and call for help immediately.

