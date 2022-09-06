CHP seeks to identify person of interest in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking to positively identify a person of interest in a June 25th deadly hit-and-run crash on Hwy. 119 near Par Street.

CHP said officials believe a man with the possible name of Saul Hernandez was driving a Honda Accord that hit and killed a pedestrian.

After the crash, Hernandez left the scene and abandoned the car behind the Los Amigos Market on Hwy. 119 at Par St., said CHP.

Hernandez was an employee at the Los Amigos Market and has not been seen since the crash, said CHP.

Anyone with information related to this crash and/or the positive identity of Hernandez should call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.