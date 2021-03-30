CHP: Semi-truck crash causes diesel spill on roadway on eastbound 58, near Bear Mountain Blvd.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A semi-truck crash has caused a diesel spill on the roadway on eastbound 58, near Bear Mountain Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to CHP, the driver may have started falling asleep at the wheel, before his truck veered off and hit an abandoned vehicle.

CHP says the crash has caused a diesel spill and Environmental Health is en route for clean up.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as we learn more information.