CHP: Shafter officer struck, injured while investigating crash

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a Shafter police officer was struck and suffered major injuries Sunday morning while investigating a crash.

The incident occurred after 7:30 a.m. on Lerdo Highway, east of Cherry Avenue, in Shafter. CHP officers said the visibility due to heavy fog was 150 to 200 feet.

CHP said the Shafter officer was investigating a non-injury crash in the No. 1 lane of westbound Lerdo Highway and moved to the left rear of his patrol vehicle and was struck by a 2002 Honda Accord traveling between 35 to 40 MPH. The officer had his truck open and emergency lights on at the time of the incident, said CHP.

The driver applied the brakes before the crash, but due to an unsafe speed for conditions, was unable to stop the vehicle before striking the patrol vehicle, said CHP. It's unknown whether the officer was struck by his patrol vehicle or the Honda, said CHP.

The officer suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Kern Medical, said CHP.

Alcohol/drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash and the crash is still under investigation, said CHP.