CHP stepping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend with maximum enforcement period

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol will be out in full force for Labor Day weekend thanks to a maximum enforcement period (MEP).
All available CHP officers will be on duty patrolling for impaired drivers and drivers in need of assistance.
The MEP will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 31 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 1.
According to CHP, they made 1,000 DUI arrests during last year's Labor Day weekend.
