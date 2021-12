BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash along Laguna Seca Way in East Bakersfield.

Officials say an SUV hopped the curb around 3 a.m.., ripped through a chain link fence, and then hit the back of a mobile home, said CHP.

The driver fled when emergency crews arrived, according to CHP.

CHP said the vehicle struck the back of the home but no one was reported injured.

The investigation is ongoing.