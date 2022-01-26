CHP: Teen pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old boy pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in East Bakersfield. CHP is looking for the red vehicle and driver involved in the crash.

CHP said they received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a teen pedestrian at about 6:37 a.m. at Niles Street and Brentwood Drive.

During an initial investigation, CHP officers said between about 5:45 and 6:38 a.m. a 16-year-old boy was crossing Niles Street at the intersection of Brentwood drive and was struck by a red vehicle traveling east on Niles Street. CHP said the driver possibly failed to notice the teen and the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian and driver of the vehicle failed to stop or help the teen pedestrian. The 16-year-old boy suffered major life-threatening injuries and was left unconscious in the center median area between eastbound and westbound lanes.

A passing driver noticed the unconscious teen and called 911. The teen was taken to Kern Medical.

CHP is looking for an unknown make or model red vehicle involved in the crash. The new damage related to this crash is likely in an area on the vehicle which had been previously damaged and repaired.