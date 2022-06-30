Watch Now
CHP to hold maximum enforcement period for the 4th of July weekend

As we prepare to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, the California Highway Patrol is preparing to keep our road ways safe.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 21:22:32-04

(KERO) — As we prepare to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, the California Highway Patrol is preparing to keep our roadways safe.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. this Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, CHP will deploy extra patrol officers as part of a maximum enforcement period.

In addition to speeding violations, officers will be on the lookout for distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

CHP is reminding motorists that driving too fast is not only illegal but the leading cause of traffic fatalities.

