CHP to hold maximum enforcement period for the 4th of July weekend

(KERO) — As we prepare to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, the California Highway Patrol is preparing to keep our roadways safe.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. this Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, CHP will deploy extra patrol officers as part of a maximum enforcement period.

In addition to speeding violations, officers will be on the lookout for distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

CHP is reminding motorists that driving too fast is not only illegal but the leading cause of traffic fatalities.