CHP: Two from Bakersfield killed in solo motorcycle crash near Allensworth

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway patrol said two people from Bakersfield were killed early Thursday morning when their motorcycle crashed into a PG&E power pole near Allensworth.

CHP said they received a report at about 2:30 a.m. of solo motorcycle crash on Hwy. 43, south of Palmer Avenue, near Allensworth.

An initial investigation found that the 34-year-old driver of a 2002 Honda CBR900 motorcycle with a passenger on the rear seat was traveling north on Hwy. 43 at an undetermined high rate of speed, said CHP. The motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and left the paved road onto a shoulder where it crashed into a PG&E power pole, said CHP.

The driver and passenger were declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

CHP said it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.