CHP: Two killed in crash near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign near Wasco.

CHP said officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash after 9:30 p.m. on Kimberlina Road at Magnolia Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that a 28-year-old man was driving north on Magnolia Avenue, went through a stop sign, and into the path of a Toyota RAV4 traveling west on Kimberlina Road.

The passenger in the Honda was ejected and both the Honda's driver and passenger were declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Kern Medical, said CHP.

This crash is still under investigation.