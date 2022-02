BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — Two people have died following a crash Friday morning on Herring and Old River roads in Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 a.m., according to CHP's traffic incident website, a black sedan ran a stop sign and hit a semi.

The semi was hauling sand and gravel, according to CHP. It's unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.