CHP: Woman dies in rollover crash in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle and the Cadillac landed on top of her Sunday night in Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at about 8:30 p.m. on southbound Hwy. 204, east of Hwy. 99, said CHP.

A 24-year-old woman was driving a red Cadillac south on Hwy. 204 and for an unknown reason traveled across both lanes, left the road, and overturned causing the driver to be ejected, said CHP.

The Cadillac came to a stop on a dirt service road on top of the driver, said CHP. The driver suffered fatal injuries, according to CHP.

The driver didn't appear to use a seat belt and alcohol and/or drugs are a suspected factor in the crash, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.