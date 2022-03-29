CHP: Woman killed in head-on crash in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a head-on crash Monday in Taft.

CHP said the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on South Lake, Road north of Gardner Field Road.

An initial investigation found that a 2012 Acura traveling north on South Lake Road made an unsafe turn into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2002 Chevrolet, said CHP.

The driver of the Acura, a 31-year-old- woman, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet and passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Kern Medical, said CHP.

It is unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing, said CHP.