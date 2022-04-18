CHP: Woman killed in roll-over crash on Hwy. 43

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a Shafter woman was killed in a single-car rollover crash Friday on Hwy. 43 near Wasco.

CHP said the crash happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. on northbound Hwy. 43, north of Dresser Avenue.

An initial investigation found that a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on Hwy. 43 and as she negotiated a curve she made an unsafe turn causing the car to overturn, said CHP.

The woman, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the car and was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The use of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash is still under investigation, said CHP.