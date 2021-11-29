CHP: Woman killed in rollover crash on Taft Highway

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A 22-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a rollover crash on Taft Highway, according to CHP.

CHP said they received reports of crash at about 7:43 a.m. involving two vehicles.

A 22-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Honda Civic south on Buena Vista Road approaching Taft Highway and ran through a stop sign before broadsiding a 2016 Scion causing the Honda to rollover, according to CHP.

The driver of the Honda Civic was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. The driver of the Scion was taken to Kern Medical with minor injuries, said CHP.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, said CHP.