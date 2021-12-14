CHP: Woman killed in Wasco crash

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a 26-year-old woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Wasco.

The crash occurred at about 5:50 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue, south of Taussig Avenue, according to CHP.

During a preliminary investigation, CHP said a Honda Accord was traveling west on Palm Avenue and for an unknown reason veered onto the shoulder, over corrected and went into the southbound lane into the path of a Chevy 2500 pickup. The pickup wasn't able to stop in time and crashed into the side of the Honda, according to CHP.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old woman from Wasco, was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP. The driver of the pickup wasn't injured, said CHP.

The road was wet and heavy rain was in the area, said CHP. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected this crash, said CHP.