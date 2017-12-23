CHP's Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period in full force for the holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period.

This holiday enforcement effort is designed to keep drivers safe as more people hit the road to celebrate with their loved ones.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, December 22 and continuing through midnight on Monday-Christmas Day.

CHP told 23ABC to expect a crackdown on violations like distracted driving.

"We are basically out in full force, enforcing the laws, making the roadways safe, and ensuring the public can get where they need to get to safety," said Officer Dan Williams with California Highway Patrol- Fort Tejon.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 781 people died in Dec. 2016 due to impaired-driving related collisions. 23 people died inside of CHP's jurisdiction and 621 were arrested for DUI.

"It goes back to making sure the roadways are safe, so we are doing everything we can to make sure they are safe and that everyone has a good holiday," said Officer Dan Williams with California Highway Patrol- Fort Tejon.