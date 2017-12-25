Christmas babies celebrated with elf hats

8:07 AM, Dec 25, 2017
adventist health | bakersfield | local news | kern county | babies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health Bakersfield is celebrating Christmas babies in a special way this holiday season. 

Bundles of joy born days leading up to and on Christmas Day are being welcomed and celebrated with elf hats at the hospital. 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News